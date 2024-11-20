Lokmanthan 2024: largest celebration of Bharatiya culture to begin in Hyderabad on November 21

NEW DELHI: The fourth edition of "Lokmanthan 2024," an international conference and cultural festival, is set to begin in Hyderabad on November 21 at Bhagyanagar. The event will continue until November 24 as the country’s largest celebration of the "oneness" of Bharatiya culture.

Lokmanthan is a biennial national colloquium of nationalist thinkers and practitioners. It serves as a platform where artists, intellectuals, and academicians from across the country come together to brainstorm on societal issues, with the aim of reshaping narratives and preparing the nation to play its civilizational role. Union Minister Kishan Reddy, at a media briefing on Tuesday, stated that the 4th edition of this international conclave is being organized by Pragna Pravah, New Delhi, and Pragna Bharati, Telangana, along with their associated organizations across the country. These include Itihaas Sankalan Samiti, Sanskara Bharati, Vijnana Bharati, Adhivakta Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, and Bharatiya Sikshana Mandal.

The main program will be held at Shilpa Kala Vedika, while an exhibition and cultural festival will take place at the adjacent Shilparamam. Previous editions of Lokmanthan were held in Bhopal, Ranchi, and Guwahati, focusing on themes such as decolonization and lok parampara.