Lokmanthan 2024: largest celebration of Bharatiya culture to begin in Hyderabad on November 21

NEW DELHI: The fourth edition of "Lokmanthan 2024," an international conference and cultural festival, is set to begin in Hyderabad on November 21 at Bhagyanagar. The event will continue until November 24 as the country’s largest celebration of the "oneness" of Bharatiya culture.
Lokmanthan is a biennial national colloquium of nationalist thinkers and practitioners. It serves as a platform where artists, intellectuals, and academicians from across the country come together to brainstorm on societal issues, with the aim of reshaping narratives and preparing the nation to play its civilizational role. Union Minister Kishan Reddy, at a media briefing on Tuesday, stated that the 4th edition of this international conclave is being organized by Pragna Pravah, New Delhi, and Pragna Bharati, Telangana, along with their associated organizations across the country. These include Itihaas Sankalan Samiti, Sanskara Bharati, Vijnana Bharati, Adhivakta Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, and Bharatiya Sikshana Mandal.
The main program will be held at Shilpa Kala Vedika, while an exhibition and cultural festival will take place at the adjacent Shilparamam. Previous editions of Lokmanthan were held in Bhopal, Ranchi, and Guwahati, focusing on themes such as decolonization and lok parampara.
The theme for Lokmanthan 2024 is "Lok Avalokan. Lok Vichar – Lok Vyavahar Lok Vyavastha." Reddy, who is the Chairman of the Reception Committee for the event, further mentioned that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will inaugurate Lokmanthan 2024 on November 22, while former Vice President Venkiah Naidu has consented to open the exhibition and cultural festival on November 21 at Shilpa Kala Vedika.
Kishan Reddy, as Chairman of the Reception Committee of Lokmanthan 2024, which includes more than 120 people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, stated that more than 1,500 artists from across the country and the world would be participating. He said the Bhagyanagar edition of Lokmanthan 2024 will feature conferences, art performances, audio-video pavilions, exhibitions, and food courts. The event is expected to host around 2,500 delegates from around the world and attract over 100,000 visitors per day to view exhibitions and pavilions. Approximately 100 art forms will be showcased, and 400 rare traditional musical instruments will be exhibited. Pavilions from the state governments of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Telangana will be set up.
The pavilions will feature North-East culture, traditional food, traditional healing systems, literature, Samvaad (discussions and debates), culture (dance, music, drama, and plays), crafts and paintings, traditional games, and a photo exhibition on Vanavasi culture, lifestyles, and festivals from across the country.