‘Magical Realism’ exhibition by Delhi artist Indu Tripathy

Birds, I consider as my soul; they inspire me to be free and scale heights. Birds can’t be caged; the same is true for women who can’t be bound within four walls.

My art aims to inspire freedom, to portray that women’s thoughts should be free, to understand them and support them,” says Indu Tripathy, a seasoned artist with a career spanning over 40 years. Her latest exhibition, titled ‘Magical Realism,’ was recently on display at Delhi’s Triveni Gallery.

Her art, rooted in personal experiences, draws heavily on symbolism, where birds become metaphors for the lives of women—always active, always in motion, and seeking freedom.

‘Even a finger expresses’

Born in Varanasi, raised in Agra, and now based in Delhi, Tripathy’s artistic practice is deeply rooted in her cultural experiences. Her figures exude grace and strength, embodying her fascination with delicate gestures. “Our hands speak; they tell much about what we are trying to convey. Even if you look at old paintings like Ajanta Ellora, fingers speak. It’s not necessarily the face that holds all the emotions — even a finger can tell a story,” she says, emphasising the significance of subtle expressions in her art. The hues are warm, drawing the viewer into a dreamlike state that juxtaposes tranquillity with the energy of motion.

She is particularly interested in adorning her figures with intricate details on textiles. “All the textiles and prints I drape my characters with have complex characteristics, and they are the most appreciated by people. With their richness, these patterns bring my figures to life, adding layers to their personalities,” Tripathy explains.