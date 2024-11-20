Three BJP MPs nominated to JNU court; one among them closely linked to RSS

NEW DELHI: Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday nominated three BJP MPs, including Dr K. Laxman, to the Court of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Laxman, the national president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha, is also a member of the party’s Central Election Committee.

He has been appointed as the national returning officer for the party’s upcoming organizational election to elect a new national president replacing incumbent national president JP Nadda, who is on extension of tenure on the post.

The other two BJP MPs from the Rajya Sabha nominated by Chairman Dhankhar to the JNU Court are Dr Sumer Singh Solanki and Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde.