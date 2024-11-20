Three BJP MPs nominated to JNU court; one among them closely linked to RSS

NEW DELHI: Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday nominated three BJP MPs, including Dr K. Laxman, to the Court of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Laxman, the national president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha, is also a member of the party’s Central Election Committee.
He has been appointed as the national returning officer for the party’s upcoming organizational election to elect a new national president replacing incumbent national president JP Nadda, who is on extension of tenure on the post.
The other two BJP MPs from the Rajya Sabha nominated by Chairman Dhankhar to the JNU Court are Dr Sumer Singh Solanki and Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde.
Solanki (52), an RS MP from Madhya Pradesh, was previously an assistant professor of history in Barwani. He is closely associated with the RSS -- considered the ideological mentor of the BJP.
Solanki has actively worked for the empowerment and uplift of tribal communities alongside his academic and political engagements.
Bonde, the third nominee, is a medical professional- turned- politician from Maharashtra. Formerly a consulting physician, Bonde had recently raised a proposal during the last parliamentary session to disqualify individuals with more than two children from receiving benefits under government welfare schemes.
The court of JNU meets annually to discuss and review the university’s annual report, accounts, audit report, and budget. It also reviews the actions of the executive and the academic councils.