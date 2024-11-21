AAP announces list of 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls due next February

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 2025.

Of the 11 candidates, six are recent entrants to AAP from the BJP and Congress.

Former BJP leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha, and B.B. Tyagi, along with former Congress leaders Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad, Veer Dhingan, and Sumesh Shokeen, have been fielded by the party.