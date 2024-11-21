Assam Pavilion at IITF 2024 showcases vision of ‘Viksit Assam@2047’ with cultural and industrial highlights

NEW DELHI: The Assam Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair 2024 (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital has witnessed significant footfall from visitors, business leaders, industry experts, and delegates.

Dr. P. Uday Praveen, Additional Secretary, Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise Department, Government of Assam, and Managing Director, AIIDC Ltd., inaugurated the Assam Pavilion.

The 43rd IITF, organized by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), is being held in New Delhi from November 14 to 27.

With the theme ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, the Assam Pavilion provides an ideal platform to showcase the vision of a ‘Viksit Assam@2047’ (Developed Assam 2047), emphasizing strong industrial growth, forward-looking initiatives, and transformational policies.

Under the aegis of the Department of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise, Government of Assam, the Pavilion features 37 stalls displaying a diverse range of products—from handloom and textiles to water hyacinth products, tea, and brass metal. Seven government departments and undertakings, including Assam Tourism, Assam Industrial Development Corporation, NEDFi, Directorate of Tea, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, Directorate of Information and Public Relations, and Assam Government Marketing Corporation Ltd., are actively participating in the event.

Officials managing the Pavilion highlighted the robust representation of the MSME sector. Stalls featuring cane and bamboo, handloom and handicrafts, terracotta, woodcraft, brass metal, food processing products, and tea reflect Assam’s entrepreneurial spirit. The One District One Product (ODOP) initiative and emerging startups from the state are also participating in the fair.

A particular attraction is the stall by MJI Perfumes, showcasing Agar and its derivatives. MJI Perfumes is Assam’s first licensed manufacturing and retail store for perfume and Agar. Under the Assam Agarwood Promotion Policy 2020, the Government of Assam supports Agar cultivation and its downstream industries, ranging from perfumes to critical chemical ingredients used in medicines.