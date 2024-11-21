Auto, taxi drivers to be trained to boost tourist experience in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out a new initiative aimed at encouraging auto-rickshaws and taxi drivers at key locations such as the airport and railway stations to maintain professional attire and demonstrate courteous behaviour towards visitors. The goal is to ensure that tourists leave the city with a positive impression, an official stated on Wednesday.

This initiative, which began this month, involves briefings where drivers are instructed on how to engage with visitors respectfully and professionally. A senior police officer explained, “During these sessions, we emphasise the importance of wearing their uniforms correctly and maintaining a neat and presentable appearance.”

The officer added that drivers are also reminded to ensure their vehicles are clean, well-maintained, and free of unpleasant odours, creating a comfortable environment for tourists. “Most importantly, we stress that their behaviour should be polite, courteous and patient,” he said.

Auto-rickshaws and taxi drivers are often the first point of contact for visitors to Delhi, and their conduct can heavily influence a tourist’s first impression of the city. If drivers are courteous and professional, it enhances the likelihood of visitors having a positive experience and leaving the city with favourable memories. “The way these drivers behave can significantly influence the visitor’s perception of the city,” the officer remarked.