BJP, Congress slam AAP government over pollution in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid rising pollution levels in the national capital, the BJP on Wednesday said the people of the city want the AAP Delhi government to take effective measures instead of playing the game of artificial rain. He said the AAP needs to convince the Punjab government to curb farm fires. The Congress also came down on the city government with pollution level reaching ‘severe plus’ zone.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that if the AAP government puts as much effort into addressing real issues as it does in making statements and writing letters about artificial rain, the situation in Delhi—and perhaps all of North India—could have improved significantly.

Referring to Environment Minister Gopal Rai’s letters to the Centre regarding artificial rain, Kapoor said, “Had he (Rai) written enough letters to his party’s Punjab government to stop stubble burning or to Delhi’s PWD department to repair broken roads, the outcomes could have been better.”

The BJP spokesperson questioned the promises made by Rai regarding artificial rain. Kapoor asked whether the Delhi government has any scientific feasibility report on this, and if such an experiment has ever been conducted in India. He also raised potential costs of this initiative and asked if the Delhi government has any estimate on the expenses.