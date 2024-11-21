Delhi's rising pollution drive surge in mental health and neurology cases, report doctors

NEW DELHI: While the visible effects of air pollution are often associated with respiratory and cardiovascular issues, a silent crisis is unfolding within the minds.

Recent studies have highlighted the alarming impact of long-term exposure to polluted air on mental health, with conditions like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and even schizophrenia becoming more prevalent. The short-term effects are no less concerning, with spikes in anxiety and depressive symptoms reported following exposure to high levels of particulate matter (PM2.5).

As Delhi grapples with the current smog season, doctors are seeing a surge in cases where air pollution, combined with seasonal changes, is exacerbating mental and neurological health issues.

Dr Saurabh Mehrotra, Associate Director in Psychiatry and Neurology at Medanta, Gurugram, has noted that the combination of increasing pollution and seasonal shifts has led to a noticeable uptick in mental health concerns. "We've seen a rise in cases where the pollution is playing a significant role in triggering or worsening symptoms in patients," he said.

Dr Harsh Bhardwaj, Senior Consultant in Neurology at Aakash Healthcare, also confirmed this trend, pointing out a sharp increase in neurology patients visiting his outpatient department. "Headaches, both new and worsening, are a major concern. We are observing a marked increase in patients, especially those already suffering from migraines and primary headache disorders."