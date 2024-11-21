Delhi's rising pollution drive surge in mental health and neurology cases, report doctors

NEW DELHI: While the visible effects of air pollution are often associated with respiratory and cardiovascular issues, a silent crisis is unfolding within the minds.
Recent studies have highlighted the alarming impact of long-term exposure to polluted air on mental health, with conditions like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and even schizophrenia becoming more prevalent. The short-term effects are no less concerning, with spikes in anxiety and depressive symptoms reported following exposure to high levels of particulate matter (PM2.5).
As Delhi grapples with the current smog season, doctors are seeing a surge in cases where air pollution, combined with seasonal changes, is exacerbating mental and neurological health issues.
Dr Saurabh Mehrotra, Associate Director in Psychiatry and Neurology at Medanta, Gurugram, has noted that the combination of increasing pollution and seasonal shifts has led to a noticeable uptick in mental health concerns. "We've seen a rise in cases where the pollution is playing a significant role in triggering or worsening symptoms in patients," he said.
Dr Harsh Bhardwaj, Senior Consultant in Neurology at Aakash Healthcare, also confirmed this trend, pointing out a sharp increase in neurology patients visiting his outpatient department. "Headaches, both new and worsening, are a major concern. We are observing a marked increase in patients, especially those already suffering from migraines and primary headache disorders."
Dr Om Prakash, Deputy Medical Superintendent at IHBAS, has observed a profound impact on patients already suffering from mental health conditions.
"Many individuals with pre-existing anxiety and depression are finding it more difficult to manage their symptoms in this polluted environment. These patients are experiencing heightened distress, and their treatment regimens may need adjustments as they try to cope with the oppressive smog. For them, the outside environment directly influences their mental state; a bright sunny day can bring relief, while a dull, smoggy sky only deepens their anxiety and depression," he explained.
Dr Mehrotra pointed out that pollutants like PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide, which are known to trigger inflammation in the brain, affect not only physical health but cognitive and emotional well-being. "These toxic substances disrupt neural processes and can worsen pre-existing mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression," he said.
"For children, the stakes are even higher, as exposure to high levels of pollution has been linked to an increased risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and lower IQ scores. Besides, high indoor carbon dioxide levels have been linked to symptoms like fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and brain fog," he added.