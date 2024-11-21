Differently-abled demand exemption from BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel cars

NEW DELHI: A State Commission for Persons with Disabilities member has written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR, urging the central body to exempt physically challenged individuals using adapted BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles from restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The plea highlights the critical impact of the ban on people with disabilities (PwDs) who depend on such vehicles for essential commuting, daily activities, and independent living.
In his letter, Dr Satendra Singh, a noted disability rights advocate and medical professional, cited the recent exemption granted to vintage cars as a precedent. “Yesterday, the Lieutenant Governor accepted the representation of the Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI) and directed the Transport Department and MCD to refrain from taking coercive action against vintage vehicles,” he wrote.
Dr Singh appealed for similar consideration for PwDs, whose needs, he argued, far outweigh the recreational value of vintage cars.
“As a commuter with a disability relying on an adapted vehicle, I earnestly appeal to CAQM, the LG, and the Delhi Environment Minister to prioritise the needs of persons with disabilities and exempt us from the restrictions under GRAP-III and IV,” he stated.
Dr Singh emphasised that Delhi’s public transport system remains largely inaccessible to PwDs.
“Low-floor buses are scarce and often fail to stop for wheelchair users. Metro stations lack accessible pavements, and many individuals with disabilities cannot use auto-rickshaws or cabs,” the medical professional pointed out.
He also highlighted discriminatory practices by ride-hailing services. “Trips are frequently cancelled when drivers notice assistive devices like crutches or wheelchairs,” he added. Dr Singh shared his own challenges as a person with a locomotor disability who drives an adapted BS-III petrol car from Ghaziabad to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.
“This restriction has significantly hindered my mobility. As a medical professional at the University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital, I cannot work remotely due to my critical role in providing healthcare services,” the disability rights advocate said.