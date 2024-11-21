Differently-abled demand exemption from BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel cars

NEW DELHI: A State Commission for Persons with Disabilities member has written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR, urging the central body to exempt physically challenged individuals using adapted BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles from restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The plea highlights the critical impact of the ban on people with disabilities (PwDs) who depend on such vehicles for essential commuting, daily activities, and independent living.

In his letter, Dr Satendra Singh, a noted disability rights advocate and medical professional, cited the recent exemption granted to vintage cars as a precedent. “Yesterday, the Lieutenant Governor accepted the representation of the Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI) and directed the Transport Department and MCD to refrain from taking coercive action against vintage vehicles,” he wrote.

Dr Singh appealed for similar consideration for PwDs, whose needs, he argued, far outweigh the recreational value of vintage cars.