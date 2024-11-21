DUSU election results on November 25, counting of votes to begin from 8 am

NEW DELHI: The counting of votes for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections 2024-25 has been rescheduled for November 25.

Giving information in this regard, Professor Satyapal Singh, Chief Election Officer of DUSU Elections 2024-25, said that the Delhi High Court has directed Delhi University to conduct the counting of votes on or before November 26, 2024, provided that all the distortions are removed. He informed that on conducting the survey, it has been found that the distortion has not been completely cleaned at some places yet. Prof. Satyapal Singh informed us that the university has decided to clean all the places itself.

Prof. Satyapal Singh said keeping in view the above facts, the counting of votes for DUSU elections 2024-25 will be done on November 25. He said the counting of votes for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) will be held at 8 am in the Conference Center, opposite the Department of Botany in the North Campus.

As per him, all colleges/departments/institutes/centers have been instructed to count the votes of their colleges/departments/institutes/centers on Sunday, November 24.

He said the morning colleges/departments/institutes/centers have been instructed to start counting from 8 am and the evening colleges/departments/institutes/centers have been instructed to start counting from 2 pm. Initially, the results were scheduled for September 28 but were delayed due to defacement issues that prompted judicial intervention. The elections were held on September 27.