2.5K RWAs flag ‘glaring gaps’, slam authorities over ‘lack of measures’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In the wake of growing disappointment among residents over the worsening pollution situation in the capital, the United Residents Joint Action (URJA) of Delhi, a consortium of over 2,500 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), criticized the Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and state authorities for lapses in enforcing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

In a letter to the central body earlier this week, URJA highlighted the stark contrast between the efficient management during last year’s G20 Summit and the current lackluster approach to tackling Delhi’s severe air pollution.

“This year, we are facing the worst of the health emergency, but CAQM actions seem in contravention of what is required on the ground. The government successfully managed traffic during the G20 Summit, ensuring smooth flow. However, during GRAP-3 and 4 enforcements, no such measures are visible on the ground,” URJA mentioned in its letter.

It further pointed out that despite the GRAP-3 ban on BS-3 petrol vehicles, these vehicles are still plying on roads unchecked, contributing to pollution. “The lack of effective enforcement by transport authorities and traffic police is alarming,” it said.