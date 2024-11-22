2.5K RWAs flag ‘glaring gaps’, slam authorities over ‘lack of measures’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In the wake of growing disappointment among residents over the worsening pollution situation in the capital, the United Residents Joint Action (URJA) of Delhi, a consortium of over 2,500 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), criticized the Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and state authorities for lapses in enforcing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
In a letter to the central body earlier this week, URJA highlighted the stark contrast between the efficient management during last year’s G20 Summit and the current lackluster approach to tackling Delhi’s severe air pollution.
“This year, we are facing the worst of the health emergency, but CAQM actions seem in contravention of what is required on the ground. The government successfully managed traffic during the G20 Summit, ensuring smooth flow. However, during GRAP-3 and 4 enforcements, no such measures are visible on the ground,” URJA mentioned in its letter.
It further pointed out that despite the GRAP-3 ban on BS-3 petrol vehicles, these vehicles are still plying on roads unchecked, contributing to pollution. “The lack of effective enforcement by transport authorities and traffic police is alarming,” it said.
The association also criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) for failing to address visible garbage and construction dust, both major contributors to Delhi’s deteriorating air quality.
“The drive to remove visible garbage and construction dust is not acted upon by MCD or PWD, contributing to pollution and health hazards. Effective waste management is crucial during GRAP-3 and GRAP-4 enforcement,” the letter noted.
URJA questioned the revenue department’s oversight in implementing GRAP measures. “What stops the revenue department, responsible for implementation and monitoring of GRAP, from keeping a check on the use of various tools acquired by different agencies?” the association asked.
The group called for a robust monitoring system to ensure effective deployment of air quality management tools. “Establishing a robust monitoring system will play a huge role in mitigating air pollution,” it added.