After Haryana, Jharkhand, BSP to contest Delhi assembly elections alone

LUCKNOW: Undeterred by its poor show in Haryana Assembly polls and with the Jharkhand results still to be announced, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is set to contest the Delhi assembly elections all by itself without being a part of any alliance.
The party, led by Mayawati, had last won two seats in 2008. As per the party insiders, BSP’s Delhi unit has started the groundwork for the elections set for February 2025.
The BSP, with its dwindling voter base, has been away from reckoning in the political landscape of Delhi for quite some time. However, to keep itself active and alive, the Delhi unit of the party has started reaching out to the voters against the ruling AAP, BJP, and other political rivals.
As per the BSP's Delhi coordinator Sujeet Samrat, the party in Delhi is working to spread its ideology among people as much as telling them about the failures of the ruling dispensation. The party has decided to pitch its campaign around the issues including rising air pollution to dangerous levels, corruption in the system, Yamuna pollution, mushrooming of coaching centres in congested lanes and localities, and the shortage of drinking water in the national capital.
“At least 30 to 35 assembly constituencies have a severe shortage of water,” said Samrat.
The party also plans to target the BJP by claiming that it has also failed to fulfil its promises. “They said they would make Delhi a separate state, but they have yet to do it,” says Samrat to substantiate his party’s narrative.
Delhi has over 35 lakh Dalit voters with, an average of 30,000 present in each constituency and the BSP would eye their support to make its presence felt in the upcoming battle for ballot in the national capital.
The BSP, once a significant player in Delhi politics, faces challenges from AAP and other parties but remains resolute and resilient. Contesting all 70 seats, BSP aims for a stronger showing, banking on strategic candidate nominations. Despite declining influence, BSP persists in contesting elections with integrity and ideological commitment. Rival parties downplay its significance, citing past performances and shifting voter allegiances.