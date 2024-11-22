After Haryana, Jharkhand, BSP to contest Delhi assembly elections alone

LUCKNOW: Undeterred by its poor show in Haryana Assembly polls and with the Jharkhand results still to be announced, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is set to contest the Delhi assembly elections all by itself without being a part of any alliance.

The party, led by Mayawati, had last won two seats in 2008. As per the party insiders, BSP’s Delhi unit has started the groundwork for the elections set for February 2025.

The BSP, with its dwindling voter base, has been away from reckoning in the political landscape of Delhi for quite some time. However, to keep itself active and alive, the Delhi unit of the party has started reaching out to the voters against the ruling AAP, BJP, and other political rivals.

As per the BSP's Delhi coordinator Sujeet Samrat, the party in Delhi is working to spread its ideology among people as much as telling them about the failures of the ruling dispensation. The party has decided to pitch its campaign around the issues including rising air pollution to dangerous levels, corruption in the system, Yamuna pollution, mushrooming of coaching centres in congested lanes and localities, and the shortage of drinking water in the national capital.

“At least 30 to 35 assembly constituencies have a severe shortage of water,” said Samrat.