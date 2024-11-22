Delhi air quality improves slightly but remains in the 'very poor' category

NEW DELHI: In some respite from worsening pollution, Delhi residents woke up to slightly better air quality on Thursday morning as the AQI moved from the ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category, according to the official data.

The city’s 24-hour average AQI was 379 around 8 am and dropped slightly to 376 by around 9 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Jahangirpuri and Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI at 437, followed by Bawana at 419, and Ashok Vihar and Mundka at 416.

The IMD reported a minimum temperature of 11 degree Celsius and a maximum of 26 degree Celsius. Visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport remained low, disrupting flight operations. Flight tracking portal, Flightradar, reported 97 flight delays and three cancellations, till Thursday.

The city’s air quality worsened earlier in the week, reaching the ‘severe plus’ category on Monday with AQI levels above 450. On Tuesday, some areas, including Alipur, Narela, and Sonia Vihar, recorded AQI levels of 500, the maximum on the scale. Meanwhile, physical classes in all schools were suspended until at least November 23. On Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued revised guidelines, stating, “schools will automatically shift to online mode once GRAP III or IV measures are imposed.”

The Delhi government has also implemented work-from-home policies for 50% of its employees. Notably, the authorities imposed GRAP Stage IV restrictions earlier this week on Sunday, which include a ban on construction and industrial activities. The AQI is classified as good (0-50), satisfactory (51-100), moderate (101-200), poor (201-300). very poor (301-400) and severe (401-500).