Delhi's air quality 'very poor', minimum temperature 11.3 deg C

NEW DELHI: People in Delhi woke up to a hazy morning with a minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius as the air quality remained in the "very poor" category recording an overall AQI of 373.

Out of 38 monitoring stations in the city, nine reported Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in the "severe" range.

These stations are Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Nehru Nagar, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, and Wazirpur, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI of 400 or higher is classified as "severe" and poses significant health risks.