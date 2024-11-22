DU allows answer sheet re-evaluation for LLB students from 2025

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) will allow its law students to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets, a facility previously unavailable to them, according to university officials.

This option is expected to be rolled out for LLB students in the next academic year and will later extend to students of management and medicine as well as other professional courses.

Re-evaluation is already available for many other undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Delhi University. “This change will ensure that students in professional courses also have the option to seek re-evaluation if they feel their answers were not properly assessed,” a DU official said.

The Faculty of Law at DU, which comprises more than 10,000 students, will be the first to benefit.

Currently, DU charges Rs 1,000 per paper for re-evaluation and Rs 750 per paper for rechecking, which involves recounting marks without re-evaluating the answers.