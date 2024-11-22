Experts blame climate change for pollution in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A new analysis shows that in northern India, including Delhi-NCR, severe air pollution has been linked to climate change impact. Climate change has altered weather patterns such as the absence of winter rain which is contributing to declining air quality over Indo-Gangetic Plains (IGP), including the national capital region.

Climate experts say global warming will lead to more dry and stagnated winter days ahead. Experts are worried over the fact that despite a massive dip in stubble burning incidents the AQI remained record high.

Precipitation is also the natural way of washing out pollutants from the atmosphere. However, rains have remained absent so far in the season. Delhi has recorded no rainfall from October 1 to November 19.