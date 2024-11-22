Hepatitis A cases surge in Delhi; raises concerns over water contamination, severe liver damage

NEW DELHI: Hospitals across the city are witnessing a disturbing rise in cases of Hepatitis A, with young children and adults suffering from severe liver damage—some as young as two years old.

Doctors are sounding the alarm as this surge in infections, paired with unprecedented liver failures, signals a potential public health catastrophe.

“We are seeing a huge uptick in the Hepatitis A cases where many patients suffered acute liver failures eventually requiring transplants. The most affected are the young adults,” said Dr Shalimar, Professor, Department of Gastroenterology, AIIMS.

The doctors are calling it an “outbreak” since nearly 50 per cent of patients reporting liver issues test positive for Hepatitis A.

“Our microbiology department found 70 of 145 samples testing positive for Hepatitis A between October and November. The situation has escalated so rapidly that in just one week, four patients required liver transplants due to acute liver damage—a number typically we see over a year,” Dr Ushast Dhir, Director of the Liver Transplant Department, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said.

“The cases are not only more frequent, but also more severe. In the last month alone, we’ve lost three patients to complications from Hepatitis A,” he added.