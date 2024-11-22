India's first Constitution Museum in Haryana's Sonipat

NEW DELHI: On November 23 India’s first Constitution Museum will be inaugurated by Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker along with Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Law Minister in Haryana's Sonipat.

O.P. Jindal Global University on Thursday proudly announced the inauguration of India’s first Constitution Museum and the inaugural session of the National Convention on the Constitution of India at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU)in Sonipat.

The Chancellor of JGU and Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal will also grace the occasion which will witness an unparalleled initiative and a landmark institution in the annals of Indian constitutional history.

Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University Naveen Jindal, M.P. (Lok Sabha) said, “We dedicate the Constitution Museum to the nation, encouraging the youth of India who are the leaders of tomorrow, to embrace the Constitution of India as a beacon of knowledge that shapes and governs the future of our country. The first-of-its-kind Constitution Academy is an ambitious project which has never been envisaged by any other institution in India".