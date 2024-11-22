INTERVIEW | Mere laws not enough to check air pollution, says Jasmine Damkewala

Delhi’s air pollution crisis isn’t just an environmental challenge, it’s a legal and human rights issue, says senior lawyer Jasmine Damkewala. In an interview with Shekhar Singh, Damkewala, a member of both Supreme Court and Delhi High Court bar associations, discusses factors contributing to the city’s deteriorating air quality. Excerpts:

Could you elaborate on the judiciary’s role in combating air pollution in Delhi?

In recent years, the judiciary has become a central figure in tackling air pollution. Ideally, it is the responsibility of the state government to enforce legislation, implement policies, and issue local orders. However, year after year, these efforts have fallen short. For instance, while policies to curb vehicular pollution, construction activities, and waste are in place, their enforcement remains inconsistent.

Every winter, crop burning in neighboring states adds to the chaos, highlighting the failure of state mechanism. This is where the judiciary steps in, especially through PILs and writ petitions. Even the National Green Tribunal (NGT) plays a vital role by issuing swift and effective directives. In essence, the judiciary has been the guardian of people’s right to clean air.

How do laws like the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Environment Protection Act, 1986, address the pollution crisis?

These laws are indispensable for enforcing environmental standards. These Acts provide the legal framework for tackling air pollution. Without such statutes, implementing anti-pollution measures would be impossible.

Delhi, being an urban hub, often requires clear, enforceable norms. These laws serve as a backbone for holding violators accountable. However, mere legislation isn’t enough.