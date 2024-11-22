Rajasthan scrambles after Bikaner House attach Delhi HC order

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has ordered the attachment of the historic Bikaner House, owned by the Nokha Municipal Council of Rajasthan, to recover Rs 50.31 lakh owed to a private firm.

The Patiala House Court issued the attachment in favour of Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt Ltd after the municipal council failed to honour a 2020 arbitral award.

District Judge Vidya Prakash, citing repeated non-compliance by the council to disclose its assets, said, “This is a fit case for issuance of warrants of attachment against the immovable property of the judgment debtor, Bikaner House, New Delhi.”

The court also barred the municipal council from transferring, selling, or encumbering the property in any form and scheduled the next hearing for November 29.

The Rajasthan government has mobilised efforts to protect the iconic property, located near India Gate. Housing and urban development minister Jhabar Singh Kharra said the government would present its submission before the Patiala House Court during the next hearing. The submission aims to safeguard the status and ownership of Bikaner House.