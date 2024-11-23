AIIMS, IIT-Delhi partner with UK college to develop new medical technologies

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi have launched a new collaboration with University College London (UCL) to co-create pioneering solutions in the field of medical technology.

For the first time, the three institutions will join forces to draw on their complementary areas of expertise to develop new technologies that help tackle some of today’s biggest health challenges.

On November 22, 2024, AIIMS New Delhi, IIT Delhi and UCL signed a Memorandum of Understanding committing to partnership in research and innovation. The partnership, which will seek to leverage industry connections across all three institutions, will pave the way for devising multidisciplinary technology and innovation focused solutions across healthcare.

Together, the universities aim to advance the field of medical technology in cutting-edge areas such as detection, diagnostics and imaging; devices and implants; assistive technologies; digital health; artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum; surgical and treatment interventions and sensing technologies.

The partnership will be underpinned by development of staff and student exchange, joint research programmes, collaborative degrees, workshops and conferences, and joint publications. “This tripartite partnership between AIIMS, IIT Delhi, and UCL represents a transformative step in addressing some of the most pressing health and societal challenges,” said Prof Alok Thakar, Head of Centre for Medical Innovation and Entrepreneurship (AIIMS).

“By combining our expertise in medical science, engineering, and global policy, we are creating a platform for MedTech innovation. Together, we aim to develop impactful solutions, set new benchmarks in medical technology and interdisciplinary research, and enhance patient care delivery,” Alok Thakar said.