'Atishi thousand times better than Kejriwal', says Saxena

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena praised Chief Minister Atishi on Friday, saying that she is a “thousand times better” than her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal. Saxena made the remarks during the seventh convocation ceremony of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women in the national capital.

The remark was made by the Delhi L-G, who is administrative head of the national capital, after several rounds of standoff with the AAP-led government in the recent past.

In the first week of August, in a letter to the L-G, Kejriwal, the then CM Arvind Kejriwal, had said that the then cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag in his place during the Delhi government’s Independence Day programme. Meanwhile, the L-G nominated the then Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag. Even Delhi government’s General Administration Department (GAD) refused to comply with its minister Gopal Rai’s direction to make arrangements for Atishi to hoist the national flag in the city.

Both LG and the Delhi government were at loggerheads recently over civic issues, health services, poor condition of city areas, Yamuna cleaning besides other problems.