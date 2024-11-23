Define DDA, MCD jurisdictions: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The High Court has recently directed the MCD and the DDA to demarcate their respective jurisdictions to ensure accountability in tackling illegal constructions.

This order comes in the wake of a PIL concerning alleged illegal construction near Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, which had previously been ignored by both authorities despite a work stop notice from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The petition highlighted the failure of both civic bodies to act against the encroachment, prompting the court to take action. Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, emphasised the need for clear jurisdictional boundaries to ensure that officials can be held accountable for inaction.

“Both DDA and MCD are directed to demarcate their boundaries and jurisdictions with precision, ideally specifying longitude and latitude,” the court ordered. The court also instructed the MCD to take action against officials found liable for not addressing the illegal construction.

HC nudge to govt on FoB near zoo

The HC directed the government and the PWD to address a plea requesting the construction of a FoB near the Zoo on Mathura Road. The plea says that pedestrian safety took a hit during the G20 Summit when the red light near the Zoo bus stop was removed.