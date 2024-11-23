Kejriwal launches ‘Revdi Pe Charcha’ campaign

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched the ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ campaign.
The AAP Supremo said that its government has been providing Delhiites with six ‘revris’ (freebies) which are free 24x7 electricity, water, quality education, mohalla clinics and government hospitals, free bus travel for women, and free pilgrimage for the elderly. He said that the seventh revri is coming soon as AAP will deposit Rs 1,000 monthly into every woman’s account. For the elections due to be held in February next year, AAP’s campaign name played on the BJP jibe on the party’s freebies or ‘revdis’ given to the people.
After launching the campaign, Kejriwal stated that the Delhi Assembly elections are just around the corner, and today, we are launching a new campaign across the city, called ‘Revri Pe Charcha.’ Across Delhi, in every street, neighbourhood, and society, the party will organise a total of 65,000 meetings. In these meetings, AAP workers, officials, mandal in-charges, booth in-charges and booth teams will go among Delhiites to inform them about the work we have done in Delhi.
The AAP chief further stated that his government has provided six major free revris to the people of Delhi. “Yes, we are proudly offering these six revris to Delhiites. The BJP openly calls for an end to these revris. We are leaving it up to the people of Delhi to decide if they wish to continue receiving them,” he said.
The AAP supremo said, “The first revri is free 24x7 uninterrupted electricity supply. Under the Congress government, Delhi faced power cuts of 8–10 hours daily. In less than 10 years, we not only ensured 24x7 electricity but made it free, a feat BJP hasn’t been able to match in any of those 20 states where they rule, including Gujarat, where they’ve governed for 30 years. It’s a technical issue and we are engineers, we know how to provide electricity without power cuts while they don’t. If BJP takes over Delhi, power cuts will return.”
“Only Delhi and Punjab, under AAP’s governance, provide free electricity. A vote for BJP in Delhi will mean the return of electricity bills in thousands every month. Only the AAP can provide free revri of 24x7 electricity to Delhiites, and we have only been governing for almost 10 years,” he highlighted.
“The BJP openly says these six benefits should be stopped. It’s now up to the people of Delhi to decide whether they want these services to continue or end,” Kejriwal said.
He elaborated on the challenges of Delhi’s governance structure, stating, “In Delhi, we operate with half the powers compared to a full state, while the central government, LG, and BJP control the rest. Despite this, we’ve achieved remarkable progress in the past 10 years, working on electricity, water, schools, hospitals, roads, CCTV cameras, streetlights, and sewers.”
BSP to contest Delhi polls
BSP is set to contest Delhi assembly polls all by itself without being a part of any alliance. The party, led by Mayawati, had last won two seats in 2008.
As per the sources, BSP’s Delhi unit has started the groundwork for the elections in February 2025. The BSP, with the dwindling voter base, has been away from reckoning in the political landscape of Delhi for quite some time.
As per the BSP’s Delhi coordinator Sujeet Samrat, their party is working to spread its ideology among people as much as telling them about the failures of the ruling dispensation.