Kejriwal launches ‘Revdi Pe Charcha’ campaign

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched the ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ campaign.

The AAP Supremo said that its government has been providing Delhiites with six ‘revris’ (freebies) which are free 24x7 electricity, water, quality education, mohalla clinics and government hospitals, free bus travel for women, and free pilgrimage for the elderly. He said that the seventh revri is coming soon as AAP will deposit Rs 1,000 monthly into every woman’s account. For the elections due to be held in February next year, AAP’s campaign name played on the BJP jibe on the party’s freebies or ‘revdis’ given to the people.

After launching the campaign, Kejriwal stated that the Delhi Assembly elections are just around the corner, and today, we are launching a new campaign across the city, called ‘Revri Pe Charcha.’ Across Delhi, in every street, neighbourhood, and society, the party will organise a total of 65,000 meetings. In these meetings, AAP workers, officials, mandal in-charges, booth in-charges and booth teams will go among Delhiites to inform them about the work we have done in Delhi.

The AAP chief further stated that his government has provided six major free revris to the people of Delhi. “Yes, we are proudly offering these six revris to Delhiites. The BJP openly calls for an end to these revris. We are leaving it up to the people of Delhi to decide if they wish to continue receiving them,” he said.

The AAP supremo said, “The first revri is free 24x7 uninterrupted electricity supply. Under the Congress government, Delhi faced power cuts of 8–10 hours daily. In less than 10 years, we not only ensured 24x7 electricity but made it free, a feat BJP hasn’t been able to match in any of those 20 states where they rule, including Gujarat, where they’ve governed for 30 years. It’s a technical issue and we are engineers, we know how to provide electricity without power cuts while they don’t. If BJP takes over Delhi, power cuts will return.”