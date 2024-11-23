NDMC launches night cleaning drive to combat pollution in Khan Market

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb pollution levels in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out night cleaning and sweeping of roads across several parts of the city early Friday morning.

The initiative, overseen by NDMC Vice Chairman and BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal, aims to create a ‘garbage-free’ environment in the NDMC area.

Chahal highlighted the significance of the drive during a visit to Khan Market area. He said, “We have launched a night cleaning drive. Visitors to Khan Market will now witness cleaner roads and areas surrounding the shops. We draw inspiration from our Prime Minister and Home Minister to transform the city into a healthier, more vibrant and more beautiful place.”

He added that NDMC staff have taken a resolution to begin this initiative from Khan Market and extend it to other parts of Delhi. He further noted that market associations are supporting the initiative, emphasising that night cleaning will bring significant improvements to the city.

The BJP leader also took the opportunity to criticise the AAP-led Delhi government, accusing it of failing to implement effective cleaning measures.

The civic agency has been engaged in the anti-pollution and dust drives for over a month.

Last month, NDMC issued 30 fines of Rs 50,000 each, totalling Rs 15 lakh, to those violating the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines on dust pollution.

In its drive during October, the NDMC had formed several teams to inspect and supervise these sites to ensure compliance and deployed six mechanical sweepers operating in two shifts.

“Each day, an average of 227 km is swept, covering all major roads. The sweepers’ movements are tracked 24x7 via NDMC’s integrated command and control centre,” the civic body had said in a statement.