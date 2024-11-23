Special drive to enrol voters of vulnerable section in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s election office has directed returning officers and booth level officers (BLOs) to begin enrollment of destitute and transgenders in the electoral roll by field verification. The officers have been asked to carry out a special drive for this programme.

“...your attention is drawn to the Commission’s instructions relating to registration of Homeless. Transgenders and Sex Workers vide the letters listed above wherein it is provided that in case applicants in these categories are not able to furnish the documentary proof, enrolment will be done on the basis of field verification of BLO,” the directions read.

“To achieve its motto that no eligible person is left unenrolled, the Commission... has directed that in case any applicant from the above three categories is not able to submit a documentary proof in support of his claim in Form 6, he will be asked to submit a self-declaration of his age/address in lieu of the prescribed document and in such case the ERO may get the applicant’s details verified by a field verification of BLO and if not satisfied, then by conducting a personal hearing,” it added.