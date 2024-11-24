2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against 25 accused in head constable death case

NEW DELHI: A court here has ordered the framing of several charges, including murder, arson and dacoity, against 25 accused in a 2020 northeast Delhi rioting case about the assault of a police team that left head constable Ratan Lal dead.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala also said the Constitution does not vest any right to a protester to use violence, assault, murder or damage any property.

Therefore, the argument that the accused were exercising their constitutional rights, is totally misconceived, the court said.

The court was hearing the case against 27 people accused of being a part of a riotous mob that attacked and "brutally assaulted" a police team at the Chand Bagh protest site when officials tried to stop them from blocking the main Wazirabad road on February 24, 2020.

In its 115-page order passed on November 22, the court noted that Lal's postmortem report showed a firearm wound and 21 other external injuries.

"This firearm wound as well as five other wounds were found sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature.

Thus, the death of HC Ratan Lal took place because of the assault and gunfire shot received in the incident," the court said.

Lal, who was suffering from mild fever and was advised to rest by his colleagues, joined duty in view of the grave tension in the area under Dayalpur police station limits.

He helped the then DCP Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma and ACP Gokalpuri Anuj Kumar pacify a crowd and control it as the situation started heating up, the prosecution said.

Lal succumbed to 24 injuries he received while shielding officers when a riotous mob started attacking them.

Apart from Lal, the then DCP and ACP also sustained serious injuries, while 50 other policemen were also among the injured.

The court said on the day of the incident the protestors had a "clear objective" of resorting to violence so that they could show their strength to the government.

"The protesters not only gathered to show protest against CAA/NRC, rather they came well equipped with weapons with a mindset to use the same against the police force," it said, adding the riotous mob had the objective to "brutally" beat or assault the police officials wherever possible and also aimed to commit vandalism, loot and arson.

The court noted that a few days before the incident, a meeting was held, where it was decided to block the road and resort to violence when stopped by police.