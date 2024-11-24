Congress appoints Qazi Nizamuddin AICC in-charge of Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a bid to get battle-ready for the Assembly polls due in the capital early next year, the Congress on Sunday appointed Qazi Nizamuddin as the AICC in-charge of Delhi, replacing Deepak Babaria.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also constituted a screening committee for the Delhi Assembly polls, with S Meenakshi Natarajan as its chairperson and Imran Masood and Pradeep Narwal as members.

Kharge has appointed Nizamuddin as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi with immediate effect.