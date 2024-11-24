Delhi gets no respite from ‘severe’ air

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality slipped back to the ‘severe’ category on Saturday after showing a slight improvement by dropping to the ‘very poor’ level for the most part of Friday.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), out of 31 stations, only 11 stations recorded AQI below 400 at 4:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the data further showed that out of 38 monitoring stations, nine recorded air quality in the ‘severe plus’ category with AQI exceeding 450. Nineteen other stations recorded ‘severe’ air quality with AQI levels between 400 and 450.

The remaining stations recorded AQIs in the ‘very poor’ category. On November 22, the city’s 24-hour average AQI was 379 around 8 am and dropped slightly to 376 by around 9 am, as per the CPCB. Delhi’s air quality has remained hazardous for over 20 days.

On October 30, it first slipped into the ‘very poor’ category and stayed at the same level for 15 days.

It worsened further last Sunday as Delhi recorded ‘severe’ air quality and stayed so on Monday and Tuesday.

