Dosanjh concert: NGT orders Nehru stadium clean-up

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to restore Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to its original condition within two weeks after it was left in disarray following last month’s Diljit Dosanjh concert.

The two-day event, held on October 26 and 27, drew over 70,000 attendees but resulted in severe littering and disruption to athletes’ training schedules.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report, the NGT observed that the event violated the Solid Waste Management Rules and the Environment Protection Act.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) reported that they expect the venue to be cleaned by the 29th, emphasising that their contract with the event organisers mandates that the stadium be returned in the same condition it was given.

However, following the first day of the concert, it was noted that there were no bins available at the venue, leading many attendees to discard waste like pizza boxes, water bottles, and empty beer bottles on the track, which remained exposed.