L-G Saxena urges Delhi govt to address DSFDC staff salary crisis, revive corporation

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has urged the AAP government to immediately address the issue of pending salaries for employees of the Delhi Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities, Safai Karamcharis, and Handicapped Financial and Development Corporation (DSFDC).

The L-G advised the government to revive the once-flourishing corporation, now described as “defunct due to sheer neglect and apathy” over the last 10 years, according to a statement from the L-G’s office on Saturday.

A delegation of DSFDC employees recently met the L-G to share their grievances, highlighting that their salaries had been unpaid for the past nine months. “The delegation informed the LG about the financial hardship faced by employees, including the suicide of one staff member on campus, and the mental distress caused by continued financial insecurity,” the statement read.