Delhi: The AQI conundrum

Besides the measures taken and their effectiveness in countering Delhi’s air pollution, the air quality index (AQI) monitoring system has also come under scrutiny due to significant discrepancies between the figures reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and those from the international sources, like Swiss air technology company, IQAir.

According to CPCB data, Delhi’s AQI has typically remained below 500. However, IQAir reports AQI values consistently above 1000, with some readings reaching as high as 1500.

Gufran Beig, founder and project director of the SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) under the Union government, clarified that both sets of data are based on the same underlying data set of particulate matter (PM) concentrations, but the methodologies for calculating AQI differ significantly.

The primary difference lies in the guidelines followed for AQI conversion. While CPCB follows Indian standards, IQAir adheres to WHO guidelines, which are stricter. For instance, under Indian standards, PM 2.5 levels of 60 micrograms per cubic meter correspond to an AQI of 100, while WHO guidelines would categorise 50 micrograms per cubic meter as 100 AQI.

Furthermore, CPCB’s calculations are based on 24-hour average concentrations, while IQAir reports AQI more frequently, which can lead to significantly higher readings.

Beig also highlighted a glitch in CPCB’s software.

“CPCB puts a cap on the AQI, limiting it to 500. This means that even when concentrations exceed 500 micrograms per cubic meter, the AQI cannot go higher,” he explained.

In contrast, the average AQI, based on 24-hour data, may still reflect more severe pollution levels than the hourly calculations show. As a result, CPCB’s data often underrepresents the true air quality during times of extreme pollution.

The discrepancies have sparked confusion. While IQAir’s figures have been questioned for being exaggerated, Beig clarified that these numbers, which often exceed India’s AQI limit of 500, do not follow Indian guidelines. “Indian AQI will never go above 500,” he said, adding that while the glitch in CPCB’s software may affect the final outcome, it does not significantly impact the overall system.

On November 11, for instance, the AQI was recorded in the ‘severe plus’ category. However, the official declaration of a ‘severe’ category by evening was delayed, which Beig noted could have further delayed the implementation of measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).