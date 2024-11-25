MCD launches software for bulk waste generators

NEW DELHI: The MCD on Sunday announced the launch of an advanced software platform to streamline the registration and monitoring of bulk waste generators (BWGs) as required under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

This move is part of the civic body’s efforts to improve waste management practices and promote a cleaner and greener Delhi.

BWGs include residential complexes, commercial establishments, hotels, banquet halls, hospitals, and institutions generating more than 100 kilograms of waste daily.

The new platform offers a user-friendly system for BWGs to register, ensuring compliance with regulations like proper segregation, processing, and waste disposal at the source.

The MCD stated that the software would enhance its ability to monitor waste disposal practices effectively. It will also allow timely interventions to address challenges in waste management. This initiative is aimed at reducing pressure on overburdened landfills and improving the waste management system.

BWGs are required to register on the platform via the 311 app or the designated portal. The MCD warned that non-compliance with registration or proper waste management practices could result in penalties under the Solid Waste Management rules.