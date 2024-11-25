New space for a new time

The onset of winter begins a glittery line-up of cultural festivals in the country. While performers and their craft draw the crowd, the venue itself can transform the act into an unforgettable experience.

Imagine Delhi’s intimate baithaks hosting poetry sessions, centuries-old stepwells such as the 18th-century Toorji ka Jhalra in Jodhpur and 17th-century Bansilalpet stepwell in Hyderabad transforming into a performing arts venue, to ferry rides in coastal region like Goa hosting live gigs in the middle of Mandovi river - immersive venues can transport the viewer to another realm.

Atul Khanna, founder and curator, of Kathika Cultural Centre, a venue built inside a haveli in Old Delhi tells The Morning Standard, “A well-designed venue creates a sense of connection, allowing the audience to feel more involved in the act, almost as if they are part of the story being told.”

TMS spots some unique venues that offer enhanced emotional engagement, promote heritage conservation and are future-proof with their design concept.

Beauty in memory

When English poet John Keats said ‘A thing of beauty is a joy forever,’ he suggested that every beautiful experience has a permanence in memory.

A study by the Commission for Architecture and the Built Environment, also shows how memory is the “strongest emotion” linked with beauty. When we recall a beautiful venue, we not only remember its performance, but ambience - how it made the viewer feel.

Serendipity Arts Festival’s river cruise show over Mandovi in Panjim is a case in point.

“Called as ‘River Raag’, it has become a festival favourite year after year, due to its stunning venue - a sunset ferry ride along the river Mandovi. As the sun dips below the horizon and the cool breeze carries the soulful notes of classical jugalbandi and fusion music, this experience transcends the ordinary,” says Smriti Rajgarhia, director, Serendipity Arts Foundation and Festival, about the concert which will be curated by artist and tabla player Bickram Ghosh for the upcoming ninth edition.

Similar to ‘River Raag’, Antara Cruises has come up with the concept of the river cruise ‘Kinare Dariya’ in March this year.

It had a luxurious cruise traversing the route from Kolkata to Kalna (a town in West Bengal) and back featuring an array of performances by notable artistes Usha Uthup, Radhika Chopra’s, Ajay Prasanna, and more.

“We host our shows in either our elegantly appointed lounge or on the open deck, where guests can enjoy the soothing sounds of the Ganges under a canopy of stars. The ambience is accentuated with local artistry, creating a backdrop that enhances each performance. The setting fosters an intimate connection with the local traditions,” says Raj Singh, founder chairman, of Antara Cruises - Heritage River Journeys Pvt Ltd.

Following the success of ‘Kinare Dariya,’ they’re excited to announce their upcoming cultural festival, ‘Benares SoundScapes,’ where the musical cruise will showcase the best of Indian music, featuring Grammy-nominated artists like Ustad Shujaat Khan and Ajay Shankar Prasanna and Grammy-winning artist Rakesh Chaurasia.