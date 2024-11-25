Re-elect us to complete pending projects: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he is ready to face imprisonment “a hundred times” if it meant safeguarding the dreams and aspirations of the people of Delhi.

Emphasising the need of continuity in completing pending projects, he highlighted the significant achievements of his government. He credited initiatives such as world-class schools and hospitals, new roads, metro lines, and transformational infrastructure in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies as key milestones of progress.

Kejriwal took to the occasion to point to accomplishments such as making Delhi the only state with 24x7 power supply, providing free bus travel for women, and free pilgrimage trips for senior citizens. He was speaking at a Dangal competition in a Mundka village.

“The kind of work that has been done in Delhi in the last 10 years is being talked about not only in Delhi but in every corner of the country,” he said.

The AAP chief asserted that the political parties that used to criticise them for the work they did are now taking credit for the same work.

"We introduced many schemes to relieve the poor, the lower-middle class, and the middle class from inflation... we also worked extensively to improve Delhi’s infrastructure,” he added.