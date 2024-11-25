Safdarjung hospital emergency halted after alleged verbal abuse by senior IPS officer

New Delhi: Operations at the emergency ward of Safdarjung Hospital were briefly halted on Monday after a resident doctor allegedly faced verbal abuse from a senior IPS officer whose wife was receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, Dr. Lakshya, a resident doctor from the surgery department, was allegedly threatened by Brijendra Kumar Yadav, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Armed Police and Training in Puducherry, after he found the treatment of his wife unsatisfactory.

His wife, Anita Roy, also an IPS officer, had come to the hospital for postoperative complications after recently undergoing surgery at the Sport Injury Centre (SIC) of the hospital.

The medicos raised complaints with hospital authorities. However, after receiving no satisfactory response, the medical staff halted their duties in the emergency ward. The hospital later asked the IPS couple to leave, allowing the emergency services to resume.