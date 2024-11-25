Samvidhan Divas: Traffic advisory issued in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police issued an advisory in connection with Samvidhan Divas Padyatra on November 25 alerting commuters about traffic restrictions near India Gate.

According to the advisory, information has been received that the department of Youth Affairs through its autonomous organisation ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ is conducting a nationwide Samvidhan Divas Padyatra to mark the 75th Year of adopting our constitution.

The Padyatra will be flagged off and led by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour & Employment, and other dignitaries.

It will begin around 8 am from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle and will culminate at same place by 9:30 am. It is estimated that about 10,000 youth/participants are likely to participate in the Padyatra, the advisory said.