The Bear and the Bullet

Royal Enfield has an illustrious history of making motorcycles that merge classic aesthetics with functional modern performance, and their latest release, the Bear 650, stays true to this legacy.

The Bear 650 enters the mid-sized adventure motorcycle market with a strong pedigree and an appealing mix of performance, style, and nostalgia.

By naming the Bear 650, Royal Enfield honours both the endurance needed for races like the Big Bear Run and the spirit of classic American motorcycling.

With its solid frame, high ground clearance, and adventure-ready stance, the bike projects an image of durability and strength. This model has a slightly scrambler-inspired look, with an upright riding position and sturdy construction that hints at its off-road capabilities.

The round LED headlamp and chunky tyres evoke a classic aesthetic, but the high-quality build and modern features make it clear that this bike is meant for more than just appearances.