The Bear and the Bullet

Royal Enfield has an illustrious history of making motorcycles that merge classic aesthetics with functional modern performance, and their latest release, the Bear 650, stays true to this legacy.
The Bear 650 enters the mid-sized adventure motorcycle market with a strong pedigree and an appealing mix of performance, style, and nostalgia.
By naming the Bear 650, Royal Enfield honours both the endurance needed for races like the Big Bear Run and the spirit of classic American motorcycling.
With its solid frame, high ground clearance, and adventure-ready stance, the bike projects an image of durability and strength. This model has a slightly scrambler-inspired look, with an upright riding position and sturdy construction that hints at its off-road capabilities.
The round LED headlamp and chunky tyres evoke a classic aesthetic, but the high-quality build and modern features make it clear that this bike is meant for more than just appearances.
The heart of the Bear 650 is its 648cc parallel-twin engine, which has been slightly tuned for a balanced mix of power and torque. This is the same engine found in Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650 and Continental GT, but with modifications that make it better suited for adventure riding.
The engine produces around 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, delivering enough punch for quick acceleration on open roads while also providing consistent power for off-road excursions. The six-speed gearbox is smooth, allowing for precise shifts, and the slip-assist clutch makes managing the bike in challenging situations easy.
One of the more satisfying aspects of the Bear 650’s engine is its unique exhaust note. It has a low, throaty growl that gives the bike a distinctive presence, subtly echoing the sounds of classic off-road racing. And because it is angled upwards, you hear the grunt even more compared to the other 650’s in the RE stable.