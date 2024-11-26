53-year-old woman apprehended for selling 'psychotropic substances' in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 53-year-old woman has been apprehended for allegedly selling psychotropic substances in the Seemapuri area of East Delhi, police reported on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off received on Monday about the illegal supply of two psychotropic substances, including Buprenorphine injections, in Seemapuri, the police conducted an operation. Buprenorphine is classified as a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A police team set up a trap near Ardhak Marg, Seemapuri, opposite a crematorium. At around 2:30 pm, a woman was seen approaching the old bus stand in Seemapuri.

"The team identified the woman as a supplier of psychotropic injections and apprehended her," said a senior police officer.

During a search, 50 ml of Buprenorphine injections and 25 injections of Pheniramine Maleate (Avil) were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Rihana, a resident of Kalander Colony, police said.

The accused revealed that she purchased the illegal substances from a medical store in Loni, Ghaziabad, and sold them to individual buyers, they added.

A case has been registered against Rihana at Seemapuri Police Station, authorities confirmed.