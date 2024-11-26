Delhi cops find counterfeit currency-making unit at Ghaziabad flat, four held

NEW DELHI: Four people, including three suppliers and one who used to print fake Indian currency notes at a rented flat in Ghaziabad's Khoda, were arrested by the Delhi Police, and counterfeit currency valued over Rs17 lakh was seized from their possession.

The accused were identified as Vikash Bhardwaj (42), a resident of Delhi; Satyam Singh (19), Sachin (24), and Anurag Sharma (22), all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

DCP (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said they received information on November 13 about a member of a gang who was making and supplying counterfeit Indian currency notes. He was expected to arrive at the bus stand near the main road SDM office in Naya Bans village to supply a large amount of such notes to his accomplice.