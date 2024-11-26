Delhi cops find counterfeit currency-making unit at Ghaziabad flat, four held

NEW DELHI: Four people, including three suppliers and one who used to print fake Indian currency notes at a rented flat in Ghaziabad's Khoda, were arrested by the Delhi Police, and counterfeit currency valued over Rs17 lakh was seized from their possession.
The accused were identified as Vikash Bhardwaj (42), a resident of Delhi; Satyam Singh (19), Sachin (24), and Anurag Sharma (22), all residents of Uttar Pradesh.
DCP (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said they received information on November 13 about a member of a gang who was making and supplying counterfeit Indian currency notes. He was expected to arrive at the bus stand near the main road SDM office in Naya Bans village to supply a large amount of such notes to his accomplice.
Based on this crucial input, the police immediately swung into action and conducted a raid, during which the main supplier, Vikash Bhardwaj, was nabbed along with a bag containing 399 fake Rs 500 notes. Later, on his statement, Singh and Sachin were also arrested.
Further investigation and interrogation of the three arrested accused revealed the involvement of their fourth accomplice, who was making the counterfeit currency at his flat in Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad.
The police then conducted another raid and nabbed Anurag Sharma. Fake currency notes worth Rs 2.4 lakh were recovered from his rented accommodation.
Apart from that, the police recovered 1 color printer, 2 laminators, 1 paper cutting machine, 9 bundles of A4-size paper, 1 Gandhi’s stamp for making watermarks, some paper cutters, a paper pressurizing machine, and other items used in printing fake Indian currency notes (FICNs)