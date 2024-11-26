Delhi LG approves hike in fines for non-standard weights and measures

NEW DELHI: In a move to protect consumer interests, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a significant hike in penalties for the deployment and manufacturing of non-standard weights and measures. The penalties, ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh, will be under the amended Delhi Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Rules, 2011.

According to a statement from Raj Niwas, the revised penalties aim to deter fraud and malpractice among retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers. For retailers using non-standard weights or measures, the fine will be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000, while wholesalers will now face penalties of Rs 10,000.

For the petroleum industry, including petrol pumps, the penalty will be raised to Rs 50,000. Manufacturers of non-standard weights or measures will face stricter fines, with penalties rising from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, retailers selling non-standard packages will be fined Rs 5,000, up from Rs 2,500, and manufacturers of such packages will face penalties of Rs 25,000. The amendments are aligned with the central government’s Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, which seeks to ensure fair market practices.

They include changes to Schedule XI of the Delhi Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Amendment Rules, enhancing penalties for offenders.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had earlier advised state governments to include compounding fees in their enforcement rules and circulated draft model rules for implementation. Following this, the LG directed the legal department to forward the draft notification to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs for approval, as required under the Act.

Once implemented, the Delhi government will have the authority to increase compounding fees for specific offences. Provisions from the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodity) Rules, 2011, will also be incorporated into Delhi’s rules.