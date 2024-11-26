Delhi police solve theft of 50-million-year-old gastropod fossil, arrest Noida man

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have cracked the high-profile theft of a 50-million-year-old gastropod fossil from the India International Trade Fair (IITF), arresting a 49-year-old man in connection with the crime.

The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar Mishra, a resident of Sector 22, Noida, is employed at a hotel in Noida and is a regular visitor to the trade fair due to his interest in various art forms.

The stolen artifact, a gastropod fossil weighing 1 kg, was displayed at the Geological Survey of India (GSI) stall in the Ministry of Mines pavilion in Hall No. 4.

Gastropods, snail-like and slug-like invertebrates, are among the most common fossil types, with over 15,000 prehistoric species identified.