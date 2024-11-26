Human lives at stake: Delhi HC unhappy over flyover repair

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sharply criticized the state government for its inaction in addressing a financial dispute between two of its departments over the repair of a structurally unsafe flyover near Nathu Colony Chowk.

A bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela remarked whether the fund was provided by Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (TTDC) or the Public Works Department (PWD), the burden ultimately had to be borne by the Delhi government. TTDC, which constructed the flyover in 2015, claimed it was awaiting an overdue payment of Rs 8 crore from PWD to clear liabilities with the contractor.

PWD, in turn, maintained that TTDC should handle the repairs since it oversaw the original construction.

The court wondered who would bear the liability in case the flyover collapsed.

“If the flyover collapses tomorrow, who will take responsibility? Human lives are at stake. Safety cannot be compromised due to financial or technical disputes,” the court observed sternly, adding that “This court fails to understand why two wings of the same government are opposing each other over public safety.”

The PIL, filed by BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan, sought urgent intervention to ensure the repair and reopening of the flyover, which has remained closed to heavy vehicles for two years, causing significant public inconvenience. The plea highlighted that the construction defects were flagged in 2015, yet no rectifications had been made. The court also pointedly criticized the Delhi government’s overall fiscal approach, accusing it of prioritising populist measures over infrastructure development.

“You seem to have no money for essential projects like hospitals or infrastructure upgrades. Instead, resources are drained by freebies,” the bench remarked.

As the government’s legal representatives struggled to present a resolution, the court directed them to seek instructions for immediate action.

“People are suffering daily. They cry for solutions, but your departments are caught in a blame game,” it added. The matter has been adjourned to November 26 for further consideration. Meanwhile, the court reiterated its call for immediate steps to ensure public safety and resolve the inter-departmental impasse.