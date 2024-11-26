Meet the new DUSU leaders
NSUI (president) Votes polled: 20,207
Ronak Khatri, popularly known as “Matkaman” in DU, is a law student from Narela, Delhi. He has gained recognition for his unique campaigning style and commitment to student rights. With his legal expertise and dynamic leadership, Ronak aims to bring transparency and fairness to DUSU. “The politics of performance has won in DU. Those who fought the election on false promises have lost. As a law student, I want to assure all the students in DU that we will stand with them. Our primary focus is to develop infrastructure. The changes that you have seen in law faculty, the same things will be implemented across the university.”
He also added, “From now on, you will see the changes in the history of Delhi University. We have been working without coming into the limelight and we will continue to do because the results are in front of you.”
ABVP (vice-president) Votes polled: 24,166
Bhanu Pratap Singh is originally from Ballabhgarh, Haryana. He completed his graduation in Psychology (Honors) from Sri Aurobindo College. He has organised several competitions for DU students. In 2017, he was elected as the Secretary of the Student Union at Sri Aurobindo College. Currently, he is a first-year student at the Faculty of Law. Talking about the victory, he said, “Our main agenda will be to get the student metro pass plan sorted this year. That has been our long pending project stuck with the Delhi government. Among other things is the safety of women students on the campus.”
Singh also said, “We will try having more meetings with the students and get their feedback on our agenda and our plans such that all of us can bringing certain changes on the campus.”
ABVP (secretary) Votes polled 16,703
Mitravinda hails from Bijnor, UP. She is actively involved in various activities related to women’s issues. She scored 99% in her Intermediate exams, securing the third position in her district. Under the Ritumati campaign, she has worked to raise awareness among women at DU on various topics. Last year, she was elected as the Secretary of the Student Union at Lakshmibai College.
“ABVP is the only organisation which empowers women and this is what gives me more strength to reach this platform and achieve this position. Prior to this victory, I had a lot of dreams for this varsity... Now, we will together fulfill all those dreams. We will work on the infrastructure. We will help women students and start a campaign to get the period leave sanctioned for them.”
NSUI (Jt secretary)Votes polled: 21,975
Lokesh Chaudhary, a student of Buddhist Studies from Hisar, Haryana, is focused on addressing the concerns of marginalized communities and improving campus life for all students. He said, “I wish to avoid the differences between the DUSU members and the students of the Varsity because the students do not come forward and share problems assuming that DUSU is useless but I want them to believe that DUSU is a platform from where we can initiate a certain change in the University and encourage more students to be a part of student politics and bring tough questions on the table for the administration to answer.”
He added, “The DUSU candidates will now bring a blend of youth, energy, and commitment, representing diverse backgrounds with a shared vision of fostering positive change in Delhi University.”