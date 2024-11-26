Meet the new DUSU leaders

NSUI (president) Votes polled: 20,207

Ronak Khatri, popularly known as “Matkaman” in DU, is a law student from Narela, Delhi. He has gained recognition for his unique campaigning style and commitment to student rights. With his legal expertise and dynamic leadership, Ronak aims to bring transparency and fairness to DUSU. “The politics of performance has won in DU. Those who fought the election on false promises have lost. As a law student, I want to assure all the students in DU that we will stand with them. Our primary focus is to develop infrastructure. The changes that you have seen in law faculty, the same things will be implemented across the university.”

He also added, “From now on, you will see the changes in the history of Delhi University. We have been working without coming into the limelight and we will continue to do because the results are in front of you.”

ABVP (vice-president) Votes polled: 24,166

Bhanu Pratap Singh is originally from Ballabhgarh, Haryana. He completed his graduation in Psychology (Honors) from Sri Aurobindo College. He has organised several competitions for DU students. In 2017, he was elected as the Secretary of the Student Union at Sri Aurobindo College. Currently, he is a first-year student at the Faculty of Law. Talking about the victory, he said, “Our main agenda will be to get the student metro pass plan sorted this year. That has been our long pending project stuck with the Delhi government. Among other things is the safety of women students on the campus.”

Singh also said, “We will try having more meetings with the students and get their feedback on our agenda and our plans such that all of us can bringing certain changes on the campus.”