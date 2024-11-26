NSUI wins top DUSU post after seven years

NEW DELHI: The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a significant comeback in the Delhi University student union election after seven years, clinching the president and joint secretary positions.

NSUI’s Ronak Khatri emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating BJP-backed ABVP Rishabh Chaudhary by over 1,300 votes. Khatri got 20,207 votes while Chaudhary garnered 18,864 votes.

According to the final results, Ronak Khatri secured the president’s post with 20,207 votes out of 50,689 votes, while Chaudhary came in second with 18,868 votes. Bhanu Pratap Singh won the vice-presidential position by getting 24,166 votes from 50,918 votes, while Yash Nandal bagged 15,404 votes.

For the post of secretary, Mitravinda Karanwal won with 16,703 votes out of 50,874, while Namrata Jeph came second with 15,236 votes. In the race for joint secretary, Lokesh Chaudhary claimed victory with 21,975 votes out of 50,977, while Aman Kapasiya followed with 15,249 votes.

After the results, Khatri said, “The politics of performance has prevailed in DU. Those who fought the election on false promises have lost. As a law student, I want to assure all the students that we will stand with them.”