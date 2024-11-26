West Delhi's decades-old dilapidated hospital faces growing safety woes

NEW DELHI: For several years, residents of West Delhi’s Naraina have faced a difficult choice - forgo healthcare or risk receiving it in a dilapidated building that could collapse at any moment.

The Primary Urban Health Centre (PUHC) dispensary, built in 1986, is in a state of severe disrepair, with cracked walls and ceilings.

The facility, which also serves as a maternity hospital and provides vaccination for newborns on Wednesdays and Thursdays, sees up to 150 women and children seeking care on those days.

A structural collapse here could result in a major tragedy. Six months ago, the building was declared dangerous and a notice from the Medical Officer in Charge (MOIC) was posted at the entrance, warning, “This building has been declared as dangerous and its ceiling may collapse at any moment. Please do not come inside.”

Despite the warning, the hospital resumed operations after a brief closure, albeit with reduced hours i.e., from 9 am to 1 pm, rather than the usual 9 am to 3 pm. In July 2023, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued tenders for repair work on the building, with an estimated cost of `48 lakh. However, no repairs have been carried out to date. Aditya Tanwar, a local resident, expressed his frustration over the lack of progress. He has written to various authorities and elected representatives, urging the construction of a new hospital in the area.

“According to the Delhi Master Plan 2021, a maternity hospital is required for every population of 50,000, but Naraina has over 1,00,000 residents. Because the current facility is unsuitable, pregnant women and new mothers must travel long distances for treatment. This is not only time-consuming but also poses health risks,” said Tanwar, who recently needed to have his newborn daughter vaccinated. Last month, local councillor Umang Bajaj announced plans for a new building to replace the existing hospital, with construction set to begin in January.

Bajaj also stated that the Primary Health Centre had been temporarily relocated to another building to ensure the safety of staff and patients. However, the original facility continues to operate as in the past.