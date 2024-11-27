Centre manipulating electoral list: CM Atishi

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the central government on Tuesday of attempting to manipulate the electoral process by getting AAP supporters removed from electoral rolls as the BJP fears defeat in the upcoming assembly elections. She alleged that the district magistrates have directed the officers involved in preparing the voter list to remove names of the AAP supporters.

However, BJP refuted the allegations and said that Atishi’s statement reflected her clear apprehension of defeat.

“The first step was the transfer of 29 SDMs (sub-divisional magistrates) and ADMs (additional divisional magistrates). Under the GNCTD Amendment Act, the transfer and posting of officials in Delhi are in the hands of the central government through the Lieutenant Governor. On October 28, 29 SDMs and ADMs were transferred, and later, officials were ordered to delete votes on a large scale.”