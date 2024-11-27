Conduct classes in ‘hybrid’ mode, orders CAQM

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday directed all schools in Delhi-NCR to conduct classes for students up to Class 12 in hybrid mode, allowing both physical and online attendance. Hours later, the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a notification enforcing the order across all government, aided and private schools under its jurisdiction.

The CAQM order stated, “State governments in the NCR shall ensure that all classes up to 12th Standard are conducted in a ‘hybrid’ mode, i.e., both in ‘physical’ and also in ‘online’ modes, wherever online mode is feasible in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.”

Parents and guardians can decide whether their children attend classes online or in person, the order clarified.

The DoE directed schools under NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board to comply immediately. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also issued a circular emphasizing parental discretion in choosing the mode of attendance for their children.

The decision comes after CAQM eased restrictions under GRAP Stage III and IV to reduce disruptions caused by poor air quality. The move followed a Supreme Court directive on November 25 in the MC Mehta vs. Union of India case, which emphasized the need to balance air quality measures with students’ right to education.

Despite the orders, several parents reported that schools were not adhering to the hybrid model. The issue has sparked concerns on social media.