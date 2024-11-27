Delhi HC extends probe into AQIS Jharkhand case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday extended the investigation period in the Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Jharkhand Module case until December 2. This comes after a contentious legal challenge following a trial court’s decision to deny an extension of the investigation period.

The Division Bench of Justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee ruled that the interim order, staying the trial court’s earlier decision, would remain in force till the next hearing.

The HC had initially intervened on November 19, staying the trial court’s November 18 refusal to grant the Delhi Police a 90-day extension for the ongoing investigation. The case involves 11 accused, including Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahmed of Ranchi, Jharkhand, who are allegedly part of a terrorist training module linked to AQIS.