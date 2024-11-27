Hybrid classes: Relief or challenge for schools & colleges?

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced a partial relaxation of restrictions under GRAP Stages III and IV on Monday evening, permitting schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR to operate in a hybrid mode. This decision enables students to choose between attending classes online or physically.

The education department followed up with an official notification allowing the hybrid model, but the move has sparked debates among parents. Many questioned whether schools and teachers are adequately equipped to conduct hybrid classes. “Are your schools and teachers equipped with tools to conduct hybrid classes? Do your teachers have the zeal to make extra efforts for students?” some parents posted on their social media accounts.

While several parents expressed relief over the flexibility, particularly for working families, concerns persisted regarding the readiness of schools and the impact on children lacking access to online education.

The CAQM’s order stated, “State governments in the NCR shall ensure that all classes up to 12th Standard are conducted in a ‘hybrid’ mode, i.e., both in ‘physical’ and also in ‘online’ modes, wherever online mode is feasible within the NCT of Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar in the NCR.” However, complaints surfaced online, alleging that some schools are pressuring students to attend physical classes without consulting parents.

Meanwhile, Randeep Guleria, former Director of AIIMS, voiced his concerns during a discussion at the Delhi Dialogue programme on Tuesday. He criticized the hybrid model amidst the pollution crisis and said, “It’s a big debate, and it doesn’t make sense. It’s a wastage of education, especially for children without access to online classes. They don’t even have smartphones.” Guleria added, “It’s like creating a Covid like situation.”